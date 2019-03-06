

CTV Vancouver





SURREY - Almost two months after a late-night shooting that left a teenage boy seriously injured, a suspect has been arrested and charged.

The victim was shot in the parking lot of a townhouse complex near the Cedar Hills Shopping Centre on Jan. 9. Police said they believe the shooting was targeted, but that the victim wasn't the intended target.

Six charges have since been laid against Rajinder Sandhu, 32, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, possession and discharging of a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Anyone with more information is asking to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.