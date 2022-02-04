Suspect charged in New Westminster strip club stabbing

Nearly six months after a stabbing at a strip club in New Westminster, police announced Friday that charges had been laid in the case.

Prakash Kisokumar has been charged with one count of aggravated assault for his alleged role in the stabbing at Paramount Gentleman's Club on Aug. 8, the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release.

“We’d like to thank the Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit for their excellent work in this investigation,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

“This was a disturbing incident and we recognize it caused some trepidation for those in the neighbourhood.”

The stabbing happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 8. Police said at the time that patrol officers provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was taken to hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects were arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said at the time of the assault, adding that they believed the stabbing was "an isolated incident."

CTV News has reached out to the NWPD for clarification on whether Kisokumar was one of the two people arrested on the day of the incident and what became of the other suspect or suspects in the case. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Online court records indicate that Kisokumar is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.