Suspect charged in New Westminster strip club stabbing

The Paramount Gentleman's Club in New Westminster is seen after a stabbing there on Aug. 8, 2021. (CTV) The Paramount Gentleman's Club in New Westminster is seen after a stabbing there on Aug. 8, 2021. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener