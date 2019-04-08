

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with a number of alleged mail thefts in Burnaby in December and January.

In a statement issued Monday, Mounties said Mark Andrew Sarsfield was arrested by Vancouver police on January 15.

The 31-year-old is facing 12 charges including break and enter, having possession of break-and-enter tools and mail theft. According to the RCMP, Sarsfield is also facing charges in other jurisdictions across the Lower Mainland.

"Our Prolific Offender Suppression Team worked diligently alongside a number of other agencies to assist in locating the suspect," Cpl. Daniela Panesar said in the release. "We want Burnaby residents to continue to be vigilant and to follow our advice in order to prevent mail thieves from operating in our city."

Investigators are also asking for help located another suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant relating to alleged mail thefts in Burnaby.

Audriana Scott, 29, is described as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5'8" and about 130 lbs.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Scott is asked to contact investigators 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.