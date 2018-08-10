

CTV Vancouver





A 45-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a terrifying break-in attempt in B.C.'s Okanagan that was caught on surveillance camera this week.

The victim of the chilling incident told CTV News an intruder walked into her Osoyoos home Wednesday morning without invitation and calmly told her, "I just wanted to see your baby."

When the startled mom told the suspect to leave, the woman agreed, only to allegedly rush back at the door moments later with a kitchen knife raised in the air.

The victim, who did not want to be named for safety reasons, said she was horrified, but still managed to shove the woman out and lock the door.

"I grabbed her arms and I just threw her out the front," she told CTV News.

RCMP officers managed to track down and arrest a suspect on Thursday.

Counts of assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and break and enter with the intent to commit an offence have since been approved against Sharon Constance Forner.

Court records show the suspect has a history with police, including convictions for theft under $5,000 and breach of probation that date back to 2011 in Kelowna.