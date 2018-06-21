

Eight months after Joseph Glen Jandrew was stabbed to death in East Vancouver, a suspect has been arrested and charged in his murder.

Jandrew was found suffering from stab wounds near 1st Avenue and Commercial Drive the night of Oct. 12, and died of his injuries in hospital.

The Vancouver resident, who came from the Waywayseecappo First Nation in Manitoba, was 33.

Few other details were ever shared about the murder, but on Thursday police announced they have arrested a 47-year-old Surrey resident in connection with the crime.

Ranjit Sangha has been charged with second-degree murder. Police said he remains in their custody.

After Jandrew's killing, friends told CTV News he was a father of two children, and described him as a quiet, respectful and kind-hearted person.