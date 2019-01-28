

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder after a young woman from Burnaby, B.C. was found dead hundreds of kilometres from home in neighbouring Alberta.

The body of 24-year-old June Rose was discovered last Tuesday evening at a residence in Bassano, a small community of approximately 1,200 people located east of Calgary.

An autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary, and authorities deemed Rose's death suspicious.

The RCMP said officers arrested a suspect, Chase Leland Hehr of Medicine Hat, and he has since been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Mounties said Hehr has been remanded in custody pending a Jan. 30 court appearance.