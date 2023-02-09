Suspect charged after stolen vehicle, credit cards found in New Westminster: police

A New Westminster Police Department officer is seen downtown. (NWPD handout) A New Westminster Police Department officer is seen downtown. (NWPD handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener