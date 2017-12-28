A Surrey man has been charged with four offences in connection with a shooting at a coffee shop over the weekend.

Mounties announced Thursday that 34-year-old Son Thai Lu has been charged in connection with an incident that occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

A man entered a coffee shop in the 13500-block of 105th Avenue then shot another man inside. The suspect fled the scene, while the victim was rushed to hospital.

He is still recovering from serious injuries, the RCMP said.

Lu was arrested Wednesday, and formally charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.

Officers have provided few other details, but said that Lu was known to the victim and to police.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said it appeared that the shooting was motivated by some type of disagreement between the men, and that there was no link to ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

He added that police are thankful no one else was injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.