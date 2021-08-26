VANCOUVER -- A 32-year-old man bit and choked a police dog while allegedly resisting arrest in downtown Vancouver early Thursday morning, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a news release that its officers were called to a social housing complex in the Downtown Eastside that houses women and children shortly before 5 a.m.

A man there had allegedly threatened several people and kicked at a resident's door, police said, adding that the suspect fled when officers arrived.

Police said officers tracked the man to a building near the intersection of Keefer and Abbott streets, where police allege that he resisted arrest and fought with a police service dog named Mando.

The man choked the dog and bit it on its ear, according to a post on the VPD Canine Unit's Twitter account.

Mando also bit the suspect during the arrest, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Police are recommending multiple charges against the suspect, but those charges have not yet been approved and the man's name has not been released.

The canine unit said Mando is "doing well" after the altercation.