

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver police have made an arrest in relation to a suspicious death in Vancouver's West End, which they're now investigating as a homicide.

On Tuesday night, police were called to Pendrell and Thurlow streets after an altercation inside a home left a 29-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. That man, Kyle Vincent Gabriel, later died in hospital.

The next night, Vancouver police arrested a 23-year-old Vancouver man in that same area.

"During the arrest, the suspect allegedly assaulted a police officer and tried to injure a police dog," police said in a news release.

The incident unfolded at around 9:30 p.m. and witnesses say they think police shot rubber bullets at an individual. Video footage shows that just before those shots were fired, a negotiator could be heard asking the person to take their hands out of their pockets.

The video then shows police swarming the person and a police dog is used.

"It's very unsettling for families … it feels unsafe," one witness told CTV News.

The person who was shot was eventually put on a stretcher and taken away.

Police say the homicide investigation is still ongoing and no charges in relation to that death have been laid. Charges of assaulting a police officer and assaulting a police service dog, related to the arrest, have been recommended however.

This is the seventh homicide of the year in Vancouver, police say.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated throughout the day