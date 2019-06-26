

CTV News Vancouver





Transit police have arrested a 33-year-old Vancouver man in connection with a disturbing flashing incident that was reported on SkyTrain earlier this year.

Officers took the suspect into custody without incident on Tuesday afternoon, and he has since been released on a promise to appear in court.

Investigators recommended one charge of indecent acts against the man, who is said to be "minimally known" to law enforcement.

The victim told police she was sitting down on a SkyTrain on the morning of April 29 when she noticed a man looming nearby.

She then saw that his genitals had been pulled out of his sweatpants, just about a foot from her face.

Surveillance video later showed the man rode trains for almost an hour between Main Street and Edmonds stations that day, which authorities suggested spoke to "the predatory nature of his actions."

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on Aug. 22.