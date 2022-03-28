Suspect arrested in murder of 'beloved caretaker' of Vancouver park, police say

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the killing of a 77-year-old Vancouver park caretaker late last year, police announced Monday.

In a news release, the Vancouver Police Department said a man in his 50s was taken into custody Saturday.

Brent Steven White is charged with one count of second-degree murder, and remains in custody, officers said. No further information on the case was provided, including a possible motive.

White is accused in the death of Justus Daniel, the "beloved caretaker" of Vancouver's Tatlow Park, police said.

The senior was found dead in his home on the grounds of the park on Dec. 10.

"The long-time caretaker, who was also a well-known fixture in Kitsilano, had no known enemies. At the time of his killing there were no suspects and no known motive," the VPD said.

Since that time, homicide investigators have "worked meticulously" to gather and analyze evidence, the VPD said Monday. White was identified following this review.

"This crime shocked the community and caused significant anxiety, in part because we could not immediately explain what happened or guarantee there was no on-going public safety risk," Insp. Dale Weidman said in the VPD statement.

"We hope this arrest begins to restore a sense of safety that some had lost, and that more answers will soon be given through the court process."