

CTV Vancouver





Mounties say they've arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a series of indecent acts that allegedly took place at a Burnaby park this month.

On July 8, officers responded to several reports that a suspect had allegedly exposed himself to a number of people, including young females, in Confederation Park and the Burnaby Lake area. Police allege the man also invited some of the victims to touch him in a sexual manner.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect based on images they received from members of the public and security camera footage.

The man was arrested without incident on Monday.

The suspect, a Port Coquitlam resident, is facing multiple charges, including indecent exposure and invitation to sexual touching.