Suspect arrested, charged in Richmond stranger assault: RCMP

A suspect has been charged in connection with a stranger assault last month involving a Richmond man in his 60s.

Richmond RCMP responded to the 9500 block of Tomicki Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 10, following reports a man had been assaulted by an unknown assailant.

The suspect had already fled once police arrived on scene.

Mounties said the victim — a 62-year-old man — sustained a serious but non-life-threatening laceration and was treated in hospital. A motive for the attack is unclear.

"Significant investigative resources from our General Investigation Section, Strike Force Unit, and frontline patrol officers led to the identification of a suspect, a 37-year-old man from Richmond," Insp. Michael Cohee said in a news release Thursday, adding that the man was arrested on Nov. 1 after a search warrant was executed at his home.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved two charges against Xuewei Li, including one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

"The safety of the community is and remains our utmost priority. The combined focus from a number of specialized investigative units within the Richmond detachment and frontline officers culminated in the swift identification and arrest of the individual responsible," Cohee said.