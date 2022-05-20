Suspect arrested, charged after 3-year-old child groped in Surrey store, police say

Multiple charges have been laid against a man who allegedly touched a young child inappropriately inside a Surrey store over the weekend.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said they received reports that the suspect had groped a three-year-old child at a business in the 12400 block of 88 Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

"The nature of this incident and the fact it involved a young child in a public place is very concerning," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

The child's father and bystanders kept the suspect on scene until police arrived.

Upon arrival, Mounties spoke with witnesses, reviewed CCTV footage from the store and arrested the suspect. The man was later released with a court date while the investigation continued.

Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit then took over the investigation and submitted a report to Crown counsel recommending charges.

On Wednesday, 24-year-old Adam Alexander Newbigging was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Newbigging was arrested the following day and remains in custody, pending a court appearance.

"This incident had an emotional impact on all parties involved and we have taken steps to ensure appropriate referrals have been made so that everyone gets the support they need," said Munn.