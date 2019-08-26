A man was arrested following a threat that prompted the evacuation of a Surrey, B.C. mall over the weekend.

Police provided few details about what was initially reported, but said officers were called to the Central City Mall at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Mounties evacuated the mall and surrounding businesses as a precaution, then searched the area. With the help of police dogs, it was determined the mall was safe and there was no threat to the public.

Investigators then located a suspect at a nearby home.

The 28-year-old man was arrested for uttering threats and public mischief and mischief, then he was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The RCMP initially said he'd been charged, but clarified later that the charges had not yet been approved. As a result, his name has not been made public.

Witnesses at the mall near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station told CTV News Vancouver at the time that officials didn't say what was going on.

Members of the public were asked to leave calmly, and there was no running or shouting. Mall security staff said there was some kind of "unknown security issue," witness Vincent Benjamin said.

Patrons were allowed back inside the mall less than two hours later.

The RCMP would not say what was going on as the incident played out, telling media only that they'd been called in for a "public safety matter."

In a statement the next day, the RCMP revealed that there had been some type of threat, and said frontline officers responded quickly and efficiently.

"We treat every threat like this as real until proven to be false. Our members did an outstanding job responding to a potentially dangerous incident," Insp. Manly Burleigh said.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact officers at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.