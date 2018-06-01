

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of sexual assault that took place in April and May.

The most recent incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 26. In a statement, police said a 17-year-old girl was assaulted from behind by an unknown male while walking on 73 Avenue.

The victim was able to break free and quickly contacted police. Officers in the area identified a man driving a grey Honda Accord as a person of interest.

Police arrested the man the following day in connection with the assault and three similar incidents from April 24, May 20 and May 22.

He has since been released from custody as investigators continue to gather information to submit to prosecutors.

In the meantime, Mounties have offered several safety tips for residents, including to:

Keep your head up, stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

Walk with others when possible

Plan your route to avoid isolated areas

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).