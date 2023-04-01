Suspect arrested after stabbing aboard Surrey transit bus leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Warning: This story contains a description of violence that some readers may find disturbing.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are investigating a stabbing aboard a TransLink bus in Surrey that left a man with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

In a statement, MVTP said the stabbing occurred "just after 9:30 a.m." while the bus was travelling on Fraser Highway near 156 Street. The stabbing was part of an altercation between two male passengers on the bus, according to police.

"During the altercation, one of the males allegedly took out a knife and slashed the other male across the throat," police said in their statement.

Images from the scene show a 503 bus stopped on Fraser Highway near 148 Street. Two ambulances, RCMP and transit police vehicles can also be seen parked nearby, and police tape blocks off a portion of the sidewalk.

A kitchen knife can be seen on the sidewalk, surrounded by orange traffic cones.

Transit police and Surrey RCMP quickly located the suspect, who was arrested for attempted murder, according to MVTP.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said, adding that their investigation is in its early stages and a motive for the stabbing has not yet been confirmed.

TransLink said in a tweet at 9:50 a.m. that the 502 and 503 bus routes had been detoured due to a police incident. As of 11:20 a.m., the detour had been cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates