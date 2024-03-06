Suspect arrested after senior killed in hit-and-run: Vancouver police

A woman in her 80s was killed in a hit-and-run in East Vancouver Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The victim was crossing the intersection of Nanaimo and East Hastings street around 2:20 p.m. when she was struck.

"The driver did not remain on scene," a news release from the Vancouver Police Department says.

"Vancouver police have now located the suspected hit-and-run vehicle. A suspect has been taken into custody," it continues.

Investigators are urging witnesses and anyone with dashcam video to call 604-717-3012.