VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspect arrested after senior killed in hit-and-run: Vancouver police

    A woman in her 80s was killed in a hit-and-run in East Vancouver Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

    The victim was crossing the intersection of Nanaimo and East Hastings street around 2:20 p.m. when she was struck.

    "The driver did not remain on scene," a news release from the Vancouver Police Department says.

    "Vancouver police have now located the suspected hit-and-run vehicle. A suspect has been taken into custody," it continues.

    Investigators are urging witnesses and anyone with dashcam video to call 604-717-3012.

