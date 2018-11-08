

Transit Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a disturbing attack on two SkyTrain passengers who were allegedly targeted for being gay.

The victims were assaulted the afternoon of Sept. 28 after boarding a train at Waterfront Station. Police said a man confronted the couple, punching one man in the face and trying to kick the other while yelling "obscenities and homophobic slurs.”

Police released surveillance images of a suspect in the assault Wednesday, and announced they had managed to make an arrest just hours later.

Sgt. Clint Hampton described the incident as "an apparent hate crime," and said investigators have liaised with the BC Hate Crimes Unit.

"What's most concerning about this particular incident is that the precipitation factor appears to be the sexual orientation of these two individuals," Hampton said.

The suspect was located in Vancouver and taken into custody without incident. Police said the 36-year-old Vancouver resident, whose name hasn't been released, is known to law enforcement, but does not have a criminal record.

Transit Police said they will be recommending assault charges to Crown.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi and David Molko