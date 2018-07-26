

CTV Vancouver





An altercation in a Langley, B.C. apartment ended with a man falling from a second-storey balcony Wednesday night.

Mounties said the 45-year-old victim was seen crashing down onto a first-floor balcony at the 204 Street building at around 10:20 p.m.

He suffered injuries that are described as serious but not life threatening.

Langley RCMP hasn't commented on what might have caused the fall. Officers did arrest a 29-year-old suspect from the apartment, and he's scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

"The remaining occupant of the suite was taken in to into custody as police continue their investigation into the circumstances leading up to the fall," Cpl. Holly Largy said in a news release.

Mounties have taken statements from several witnesses and will be forwarding the file to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration, Largy said.