

CTV Vancouver





A suspect was arrested in Burnaby following a dramatic takedown by multiple police agencies.

Several officers descended on the Cascade Heights neighbourhood Friday afternoon after a vehicle stolen in Langley was spotted in Surrey, then Burnaby.

Surrey RCMP said the officers intercepted the vehicle, a black Ford F350, at about 2 p.m., after it was involved in a collision on Nithsdale Street.

They said no one was injured when the truck collided with a car. The car, which had hit a fence, had a shattered windshield and it appeared that the airbags had been deployed. The truck was dented and had some front-end damage.

Members of the Langley RCMP, Burnaby RCMP, New Westminster police, Vancouver police and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response team aided in the arrest, and the RCMP's Air 1 helicopter was also called to the area.

A man was taken into custody, his hands gloved and tied behind his back. He has not been publicly identified and no charges have been laid.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.