Suspect arrested after attempted catalytic converter theft in Surrey

Mounties in Surrey are crediting an alert citizen for interrupting an attempted theft of a catalytic converter earlier this week.

In a Friday news release, Surrey RCMP said the incident unfolded just after 4 a.m. on Sunday when a concerned citizen contacted them to report a suspicious person who was under a vehicle in the 10500 block of 159 Street.

The suspect had already fled once officers arrived on scene, where they found a catalytic converter hanging underneath the vehicle.

A canine unit was able to track down a man hiding in some nearby bushes. He was in possession of some tools commonly linked to catalytic converter thefts and was arrested.

Police said the suspect has a lengthy history of similar auto and property related charges and that charges related to this investigation have not yet been laid.

Catalytic converter thefts have become a common concern for residents across Metro Vancouver, including in Surrey.

The device converts harmful gasses in cars and is made up of some precious metals, making them attractive to thieves.

RCMP said while overall theft from vehicles has decreased in Surrey, according to the latest quarterly statistical report there have been 559 reports of catalytic converter thefts in the city between July and September of this year.

Mounties said the makes and models with the highest number of catalytic converter thefts in Surrey include Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Sante Fe, Mitsubishi RVR, Kia Sportage and Honda CRV.

"We encourage reporting of suspicious activity, including persons seen loitering in parking lots, or as was in this case, individuals getting underneath vehicles," Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in the release.

"Neighbourhood vigilance is key when it comes to helping the police track down prolific property crime thieves."

To protect your vehicle from these types of thefts, police suggest parking inside garages, secure lots and in well-lit areas whenever possible.

RCMP added that parking with the passenger side door close to a curb or wall can be a deterrent as it's more difficult to get access underneath the vehicle.