VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they stopped an attempted carjacking on a busy street in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m., according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

A 47-year-old Vancouver man was leaving a grocery store near Clark Drive and East Hastings Street. Police said he was stopped in traffic when another man opened the passenger-side door, got into his car, and claimed to be a police officer.

“Fortunately, the driver recognized that this was not actually a police officer, but rather someone who was allegedly committing a crime,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in the release.

The driver got out of the vehicle and flagged down a Vancouver police officer who happened to be nearby, police said. That officer and two others who arrived moments later arrested the 34-year-old suspect before he could put the car in gear and drive away, according to police.

The suspect was taken to jail and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

"This was a dangerous situation that was thankfully diffused by our quick-thinking officers who were in the right place at the right time," Addison said.