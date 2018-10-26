Suspect arrested after 5-hour police standoff in Burnaby
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 9:52AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 26, 2018 9:59AM PDT
A tense, hours-long standoff that forced the evacuation of several homes in Burnaby Thursday night ended with the arrest of a wanted man.
Police were called to a home on Canada Way at around 6:30 p.m. with a report of a domestic dispute. Officers arrived to find a man barricaded inside the property, beginning a standoff that would last five hours.
Police evacuated several nearby homes as a precaution, and let off a number of flashbangs during the standoff.
Negotiators and members of the RCMP's Lower Mainland Emergency Response team were also dispatched to help resolve the situation, and a 20-year-old suspect was safely arrested around 11:30 p.m.
Authorities said the Burnaby resident was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, but have not released his name or any further details about his history.
Police said they also found a woman at the home and that she was "secured safe" at the outset of the standoff. The incident was not a hostage situation, according to the RCMP.
