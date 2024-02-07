Suspect arrested after 2 fires set in 2 days outside Delta restaurant

Police in Delta say they've recommended arson charges against a man in connection to two fires set in two days outside a local restaurant.

Shortly after midnight on Feb. 1, a Delta police officer noticed a fire in the disposal shed of a restaurant, which wasn't named by investigators.

"The officer’s quick reaction not only stopped the fire from spreading to the building, her response also resulted in the suspect being located and arrested," says a news release shared by the Delta Police Department Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to extinguish the blaze. The investigation into the cause of the fire led to surveillance video showing a man entering the disposal shed before the fire started, then leaving as the fire began to grow.

Officers say they found that man in the same area and arrested him.

In a follow-up, investigators discovered a similar fire was set in that same location the day before. The same suspect was seen on the surveillance video from that day.

"Without the officer's observation, this fire could easily have spread to the main restaurant building, immediately adjacent to the disposal area," DPD's news release said. "Occupied with staff, this fire endangered lives."

The suspect, a 59-year-old man with no fixed address, was later released and police are recommending two charges of arson.

Police said nobody was injured as a result of the two fires.