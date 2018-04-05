

CTV Vancouver





Police arrested a 34-year-old man at a downtown Vancouver apartment Wednesday night, ending a standoff that lasted roughly 16 hours.

Officers had been trying to bring him into custody since 4 a.m., when he and two other suspects were allegedly found with drugs and a gun at another building nearby.

They chased him back to his home at Hornby near Drake Street, where he locked himself inside for the entire day.

When officers finally entered the unit shortly after 8 p.m., he was trying to hide, according to police.

Negotiators, an Emergency Response Team and other first responders were all called out for the standoff. Authorities said they had to treat the situation carefully in case there were any more firearms at the home.

“Public safety, including the safety of suspects and our officers, is a priority for the VPD,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement. “Once the man was isolated in his residence there was no indication that anyone was in danger. Our officers continued to use a calm and patient approach that led to a safe resolution.”

The other two suspects, a 29-year-old Coquitlam man and a 25-year-old Whistler woman, were arrested at the original crime scene, police said.

All three remain in custody as police continue to investigate what happened.