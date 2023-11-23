Suspect allegedly flashed B.C. fitness club staff, was possibly wearing sword: RCMP

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who allegedly flashed workers at a Nanaimo, B.C., fitness centre after he was refused entry.

Nanaimo RCMP were told the incident happened at Country Club Mall on the evening of Oct. 30, after fitness centre employees turned the suspect away because he appeared to be intoxicated.

"The suspect took exception to this and after leaving, he banged on the glass doors, dropped his pants and then allegedly exposed his genitals to the front counter staff," Nanaimo RCMP wrote in a news release.

Officers were also told the suspect seemed to be "carrying a sword that was strapped to his back," according to the detachment.

The man had left the area by the time officers arrived at the scene.

On Thursday, Nanaimo RCMP shared a surveillance image of a suspect – described as a white man of average height and weight, with brown hair and a beard – and asked anyone with information on his identity to come forward.

The Nanaimo detachment can be reached on its non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.