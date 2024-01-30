Suspect allegedly broke into Kelowna dealership, stole SUV and drove through closed garage door

Mounties in Kelowna are investigating an unusual car theft in which the suspect drove the vehicle through a closed garage door to make his escape.

The incident occurred Monday morning at a business in the 2700 block of Highway 97, according to a news release from Kelowna RCMP.

Castanet News reports that the affected business was Kelowna Nissan.

"The male suspect broke into the business by breaking the window of a garage door and stole a 2014 white Nissan Pathfinder," the Kelowna RCMP release reads.

"The male then drove through the garage door with the stolen vehicle and fled through the parking lot onto Highway 97."

Mounties are asking the public for help as they investigate the case. They're specifically appealing for dash cam or surveillance video from the area that was recorded between 5:15 and 6:15 a.m. on the morning of the theft.

Information can be provided by calling Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and citing file number 2024-4930. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.