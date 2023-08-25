Sushi vending machine smashed, emptied 3 weeks after debut at Coquitlam SkyTrain station

Images from the scene show caution tape set up and broken glass strewn across the floor in front of the machine, which has had nearly all of its sushi offerings removed. (CTV) Images from the scene show caution tape set up and broken glass strewn across the floor in front of the machine, which has had nearly all of its sushi offerings removed. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener