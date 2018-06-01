Vancouver police released photos of a vehicle and person of interest sought in a double-shooting that resulted in the loss of an unborn baby last month.

Officers released the surveillance camera images and video Friday, saying they'd determined that a second person may have been involved in the incident on May 18.

They're asking for the public's help to identify the man in the video, described as white, between the ages of 25 and 35 and about 5-10. He has short black hair and an average build, and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white logo at the time of the shooting.

Police are also trying to locate the vehicle, which they believe is a dark-coloured, four-door Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

The photos were released two weeks after a man and pregnant woman were shot in Olympic Village, at a print shop where the woman had been staying. Acquaintances told CTV News after the shooting that the woman had been sleeping on a mattress in the breakroom, lying low as she tried to get away from her ex-boyfriend.

The man who was shot is an employee of the shop and had been helping her. Taj Lovett's family said he was not romantically involved with her.

Surrey resident Carleton Stevens, 37, was arrested two days after the shooting and charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order. Police said at the time they expect more charges to be approved as the investigation continues.

Using a wheelchair, Stevens made his first court appearance on Friday. His lawyer told the court that Stevens had been injured by police.

His bail hearing is set for June 15.

In the weeks since the shooting, detectives have determined that a second man was with Stevens at the time of the shooting, the Vancouver Police Department said Friday.

"It is not clear what role, if any, this man played in the incident," the VPD said.

Const. Jason Doucette said that investigations such as this are complex and take time. They're looking to speak to anyone who was there at the time, including the person of interest.

"We are asking the second man to come forward and speak with police," Doucette said.

Anyone with information about the man, the vehicle or the shooting itself is asked to contact police at 604-717-2541. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.