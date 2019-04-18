

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Burnaby.

In a statement issued Thursday, the RCMP said the incident took place shortly before 1 p.m. on March 8 at a bank in the 4200 block of Kingsway.

"The unknown male suspect entered the bank and demanded money before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash," police said.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall white man with a medium build and a light or fair complexion. Investigators say he was clean shaven, had a bandage covering his nose and was wearing an orange t-shirt, a grey bomber jacket with a hood, a grey toque, black pants and black shoes at the time of the robbery.

"We are asking the general public for their help identifying this robbery suspect," Cpl. Daniela Panesar said in the release, urging anyone who recognizes the man in the images released by police to contact authorities.

Those with information that could advance the investigation are asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.