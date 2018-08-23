

CTV Vancouver





A woman in Surrey, B.C. is warning residents across Metro Vancouver about an aggressive door-to-door sales tactic that involved an unknown man trying to talk his way into her home.

Roxy Burris said someone claiming to be from "the B.C. environmental agency" showed up at her door this week and asked if to go inside.

"I said, 'Why?' He said, 'We need to inspect your furnace,'" Burris told CTV News Thursday.

Part of the interaction was captured on surveillance camera.

"My name's Dan. I'm with B.C. environmental," the man can be heard saying.

Burris said she told the man she already had a brand new, high-efficiency furnace, but he insisted he needed to access her home.

"It's basically because the province is going green, so they're looking for ways to reduce our residential emissions," the man can be heard saying.

Burris, who called the incident "worrying," kept saying no until the man finally left.

She said she'd already received a similar visit in the spring. And she isn't alone.

CTV has learned Mounties in other Lower Mainland cities have received similar complaints over the past couple of months.

"This is something that sort of shows up on the radar once in a while and the short story is that high-pressure sales are not illegal," said Evan Kelly of the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C.

The BBB says it is concerned homeowners might not understand that these visits are being made by private companies, not the government.

"The consumer should just know that the government does not mandate furnace inspections," Kelly said.

CTV contacted a company by the same name as the one that visited Burris's home.

It said it does door-to-door sales and offers furnaces and other equipment on a lease program.

Burris said she's sharing her story in hopes that more people will become aware of who may be knocking.

"I'm naturally suspicious, so I guess I’m lucky," she said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber