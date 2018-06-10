

CTV Vancouver





Parents at a Surrey apartment complex are speaking out about a playground they say is dangerous, and are demanding the building operator either fix it or take it down.

On Saturday, a swing chain snapped at the Pacific Park apartments playground while five-year-old Logan was on it. Fortunately he's alright, but the incident has renewed calls to get the play area fixed.

"I pushed him in the swing, looked back, and this let go and he went right into this pole," said Gaetan Morin, Logan's grandfather.

The child hit his head, and Morin stayed up most of the night with him worried about a concussion.

On Sunday, he showed CTV News why he thinks the playground is unsafe. He motioned to an S-shaped hook that hold the swing's rusty chains in place, and said it wasn't clamped properly. He also ran his fingers over rope that holds the plastic seat in place, demonstrating how brittle it was.

"It’s ready to fall apart," he said. "Either you fix it or take it down. One of the two."

Pacific Park is a relatively affordable set of apartments managed by Mainstreet Equity Corp. The website lists several amenities on the property for residents, including a swimming pool and a playground.

But several people who live there say management isn't doing enough to maintain the playground and keep it safe.

April Gray moved in when her son was three months old. He's now six, and she's been asking whether something will be done to improve the playground for close to four years.

“If they’re not functional there’s no point," she said. "They’re a hazardous death trap.”

She sent an email to the building's owner in June 2016 complaining about rusting poles and chipping paint at the playground. She says her note went unanswered, and so did messages left with building managers.

“It’s all rusty and one of these kids is going to get tetanus,” she said.

She's also worried about the cleanliness of the structures.

"The neighbourhood cats and raccoons like to use the cedar chips as a toilet," she said. “And it’s really disgusting and can lead to infections especially in younger children."

CTV News reached out to the building's managers, but they returned our request for comment.

Gray said she's been told the playground is not in the budget. But she hopes that will change before a child gets seriously injured.

In the meantime, Morin said his grandson isn't allowed to play on the swings anymore. Logan isn't too happy about that, but Morin doesn't want to risk him getting hurt.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst