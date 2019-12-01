VANCOUVER -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a Surrey teenager who has been missing for two days.

Authorities said 15-year-old Coralee Niedzielski was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Surrey Central Mall.

Her family is concerned about her health and well-being.

Niedzielski is described as a 5'2" tall Indigenous girl with a medium build, green eyes and brown hair that's been dyed red. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a blue Cookie Monster hoodie and black leggings.

Police urged anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.