VANCOUVER -- A Surrey teen is recovering from a significant fall at an Oregon mountain that required major search and rescue efforts.

On Dec. 30, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office posted to Twitter that a search and rescue operation was underway after a 16-year-old had fallen approximately 500 feet (152 metres) on Mount Hood. The teen was later identified as Gurbaz Singh from Surrey, B.C. by CTV News.

The sheriff's office's tweets say the call came in at around 9 a.m. that day and that Singh was part of a group.

At the time, they said he had sustained a leg injury but was in stable condition.

The rescue took several hours as Singh was at an elevation of about 10,500 feet in the Pearly Gates area of the mountain. At about 1 p.m., rescuers reached Singh, splinted his injured leg and began making their way down the hill.

UPDATE: The 16-year-old injured climber has been safely transported to @timberlinelodge , where an @AMRHQ ambulance awaits.



Thanks to all the search volunteers who helped with this successful operation today. pic.twitter.com/o2n9GAgXrA — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 31, 2019

Singh was taken down the mountain on a stretcher, with skiers accompanying him.

According to Singh's Instagram account, he's an avid climber and has completed 97 summits so far.

According to the sheriff's office, Mount Hood is the highest mountain in Oregon at 11,239 feet. Over 10,000 people make the ascent to the mountain's summit each year.