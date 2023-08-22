Surrey teen charged with manslaughter 1 year after fatal stabbing, IHIT says

One year after a fatal stabbing in Surrey, a 17-year-old has been charged with manslaughter.

Homicide investigators announced the charge Tuesday, noting that the accused – a Surrey resident – cannot be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charge stems from the Aug. 18, 2022 killing of 45-year-old Leroy Billy, who was stabbed at the intersection of 184 Street and Fraser Highway.

Billy was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In the days after the attack, police said the victim had been "confronted by a group of youths" after getting off of a bus.

"It is alleged the confrontation between the victim and a female occurred on a transit bus. It is believed the victim exited the bus at 184 Street and Fraser Highway and was confronted by a group of youths and then fatally stabbed," said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in a news release on Aug. 20, 2022.

In its update Tuesday, IHIT said it would not be providing any additional information on the case as the matter is now before the courts.