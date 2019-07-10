

CTV News Vancouver





A routine traffic stop turned into a significant police incident after a Surrey teenager was arrested at gunpoint in Burnaby Tuesday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Vancouver police say they attempted to pull over the driver of a Honda Accord on Boundary Road near Canada Way. They say this was a routine stop for a driving offence.

However, the driver did not pull over and continued toward Burnaby, where police say they found the vehicle wedged between two cars at Willingdon Avenue.

The officers arrested the 19-year-old driver at gunpoint and are now requesting criminal charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of a prohibited weapon and breach of probation.

Vancouver police say nobody was injured in the incident.