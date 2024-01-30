Surrey strip mall fire no longer considered suspicious, RCMP say

A structure fire that broke out in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood overnight is no longer considered suspicious, local Mounties say.

Surrey Fire Service called police to the scene on 108 Avenue near 148 Street shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.

Images from the scene show firefighters on the roof of the strip mall building where the fire broke out.

Police said they arrived to find fire crews containing the blaze, which had engulfed several businesses.

"All persons who were patronising the businesses had been successfully evacuated and there were no apparent injuries," the RCMP release reads.

Initially, Mounties said the fire appeared "to be suspicious in nature." However, in a subsequent release Tuesday afternoon, they said the blaze is no longer considered suspicious.

"The fire was initially treated as suspicious as witnesses observed a man fleeing from the area prior to Surrey fire department and Surrey RCMP attendance," the updated statement reads.

"That man was then identified as a person of interest. Investigation has since led the Surrey fire inspector and Surrey RCMP arson investigator to determine that the fire was not an arson."

Both 148 Street and 108 Avenue were partially closed while crews dealt with the fire.

Police said their investigation into the circumstances of the fire is ongoing, and asked anyone with information, including dash cam video evidence, to contact them at 604-599-0508 and cite file number 2024-14033.