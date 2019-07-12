

A serious motor collision in Surrey early Friday morning has prompted an RCMP investigation and closed some roads.

Mounties say around 1:15 a.m., they responded to report of a crash on 128 Street near 64 Avenue. Only one car – a white BMW SUV – was involved, which flipped on its side.

"Initial indications are that there are serious life altering injuries involved in this collision," says an RCMP statement.

However police have not indicated how many people have been hurt and have not yet given any information on what may have caused the crash.

As a result of the incident, 128 Street is closed in both directions between 62 and 64 avenues while police investigate.

RCMP are seeking witnesses who observed the collision or the vehicle before the crash. They're also looking for dash cam footage. To provide information, contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or 1-800-2220-TIPS to remain anonymous.

128 closed near 63 in Newton after a single vehicle crash. This BMW SUV ended up on its side after striking a utility pole. RCMP say this has lead to “life altering injuries”. Road closure expected to last several more hours. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/kE0mDzFk1v — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) July 12, 2019