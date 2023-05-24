Surrey SkyTrain users will face longer commutes this summer

Commuters in Surrey will need to plan for at least an extra 20 minutes of travel time as a section of the SkyTrain’s Expo Line undergoes maintenance this summer.

Two track switches are being replaced for the first time since they were installed more than three decades ago, a task that will take six weeks, according to TransLink.

From June 3 to July 18, SkyTrain service between Scott Road and King George stations will be reduced, as trains will only be able to travel on one side of the tracks during the work.

SkyTrain passengers in Surrey should use Scott Road Station when possible, because it will have the most frequent service, TransLink says.

Not all trains travelling toward Surrey will reach King George Station, and some stations will have fewer trains running, TransLink explains:

·Some trains will terminate at Scott Road Station. (Station will operate with near-normal peak service, but some trains stopping are likely to reach maximum capacity.)

·Some trains will terminate at Gateway Station. (Station will operate with 66 per cent of usual peak service.)

·Some trains will terminate at Surrey Central Station. (Station will operate with 50 per cent of usual peak service.)

·Some trains will continue to King George Station as normal. (Station will operate with 33 per cent of usual peak service.)

The track maintenance will not affect commuters who are not travelling to or from Surrey, and the other SkyTrain lines will run as normal.