VANCOUVER -- A gang leader in British Columbia was sentenced to 18 years in prison today for his role in shootings that left six people dead at a highrise apartment building 13 years ago in Surrey.

With credit for time served while he was waiting to go on trial, Jamie Bacon will spend another five years and seven months in prison.

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in the so-called Surrey Six case.

The 35-year-old man also pleaded guilty to one count of counselling to commit murder in a separate case involving the shooting of a man who survived an attack on Dec. 31, 2008.

Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court accepted a joint sentencing recommendation that includes 18 years for conspiracy to murder and 10 years for counselling to commit murder to be served concurrently.

Last month, court heard in an agreed statement of facts at Bacon's sentencing hearing that the killings were carried out to advance the drug trafficking business of a criminal gang known as the Red Scorpions.