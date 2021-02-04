VANCOUVER -- Investigators have yet to provide a possible motive, but say a fatal shooting in Surrey is not thought to be a random act.

Mounties said they were called to a home on 139A Street early Thursday morning for reports of the sound of gunshots.

They arrived at around 7:30 a.m., and found a man and woman inside a home. Both appeared to have gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital, but the woman, who was in "grave condition" when she was found, did not survive.

The Surrey RCMP said the man's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

"Early indications are that this shooting was not a random act," the RCMP detachment said in a statement later in the day.

Mounties warned the scene at 139A near 108 Avenue and the surrounding area would be blocked off for a "significant period of time" as the investigation is conducted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is also working on a shooting investigation in Burnaby, has been called to the scene in Surrey.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.