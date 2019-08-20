A man was injured in a shooting in Surrey early Tuesday morning, the RCMP said in a statement hours later.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at a home in the 5900 block of 131A Street.

Mounties were called to the scene and found a man who appeared to have been shot. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was then taken to hospital in stable condition.

The RCMP's Serious Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting, which is believed to have been targeted.

Mounties say it may be connected to drug trafficking, but did not elaborate on the possible connection.

No description of a suspect or suspects has been provided.

The RCMP asks anyone with more information to contact them at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.