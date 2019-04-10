Homicide investigators are working to determine the motive after identifying the 30-year-old victim of a shooting in Surrey.

Mounties called to a townhouse complex called Newton Park One shortly before midnight Tuesday arrived to find Amrendra Vijay Kumar with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday.

Staff at Hollyburn Family Services told CTV News that Kumar was a residential care worker for special needs kids.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Amrendra Kumar, a casual employee at Hollyburn Family Services," the company's clinical director Chris Burt said in a statement.

"While we have no knowledge of the circumstances of his passing, we convey our condolences to his family."

IHIT said they do not believe Kumar's death was random, but that investigators are still looking into the motive. He was not known to police, the homicide team said.

"It's early in the investigation but I can tell you there's nothing we've uncovered so far in the last 12 hours or so to link this incident to any gang conflict," Cpl. Frank Jang said Wednesday.

IHIT is asking those who knew Kumar to come forward to help investigators understand what happened.

The team is asking anyone with dash cam video captured on 72 Avenue between King George Boulevard and 152 Street between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to contact IHIT.

They're also looking for video on 140 Street between 72 Avenue and 88 Avenue from 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

IHIT said a vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene on 72 Avenue near 140 Street immediately after the shooting.

About 40 minutes later, a vehicle fire was reported near 164 Street and 92 Avenue. The car will be seized for further examination.

"It's reasonable to believe anyone who's out shooting people would be trying to eliminate evidence and that's what we believe happened with the car fire," Jang said.

The shooting has residents of the area feeling on edge.

One neighbour told CTV News he was in bed when he heard what sounded like an automatic weapon. He estimates the sound of shots rang out for about 30 seconds.

"It was like a machine gun. It just went off," he said. "My wife panicked. She went to the window. It was pretty bad."

IHIT was called in overnight, as were officers from the gang enforcement unit. The coroner arrived on scene shortly after 7 a.m.

Officers were photographing the scene and bagging evidence throughout the morning. A vehicle could be seen covered in a tarp under a police tent.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to contact IHIT by email or at 1-877-551-4448. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos in Surrey