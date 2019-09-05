Members of Surrey’s Neighbourhood Incident Response Support Team will meet with Fraser Heights residents Thursday as investigators continue to piece together a Tuesday shooting that’s left two men injured and a community reeling.

Thomas Gabriel Saul has been identified as one of the men wounded when someone opened fire at a Chrysler around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, sending the car crashing into a fence just a few feet from a home.

Police took the rare step of releasing Saul’s picture on Wednesday, urging the public and associates to stay away from the 35-year-old, who they allege has ties to drug trafficking in the Lower Mainland and out of province.

Police are warning the public against interactions with 35 year-old Thomas Gabriel Saul of New Westminter. He has been the target of recent shootings, including yesterday's shooting in Fraser Heights and an Aug 21 shooting in Burnaby. pic.twitter.com/aOsNz6j3cc — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 4, 2019

Surrey RCMP say Saul had also been targeted in a shooting in Burnaby just over two weeks ago.

"He has been spoken to by investigators, and, although his life is in danger, he has provided very limited information to police," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

According to police, Saul is from New Westminster.

A man with the same name and age has faced several charges across Metro Vancouver the over the past 10 years, including assault, possession of a firearm and numerous driving offences.

In 2016, a Thomas Saul was also charged with several drug offences tied to what police describe as an organized crime group known as the "Surrey Boys."

During raids in Grande Prairie more than $55,000 in cash along with drugs and guns were seized. Four people, including a Thomas Saul, were charged.

Police said at the time they believed the group was operating in Grande Prairie but connected to a larger organized crime group in the Lower Mainland.

The Neighbourhood Incident Response Support Team will be at the Fraser Heights Village Centre, not far from the shooting scene, on Thursday between 4 and 7 p.m. to speak with residents impacted by the shooting.

Surrey RCMP's #NIRST Neighbourhood Incident Response Support Team will be available tomorrow to speak to residents impacted by yesterday's shooting in the Fraser Heights area. We will have our Victim Services workers alongside police officers to provide support. pic.twitter.com/ra0Xhdx27t — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 5, 2019

"When a neighbourhood experiences a traumatic incident, particularly during daytime hours, we know that people can have questions around safety," said a police handout about the event being distributed in Fraser Heights.

"The Surrey RCMP will be in your neighbourhood Thursday to talk to local residents about their concerns."

Mounties: He’s the VICTIM of yesterday’s Fraser Heights shooting and this is not someone you want to hang around with. More here: https://t.co/fE1YwoVxOJ @CTVVancouver — David Molko (@molkoreports) September 4, 2019

Victim Services workers will also be at the event to provide support.

Surrey RCMP say people living in the area of 160 Street and 111 Avenue where the shooting happened may see an increased police presence over the coming days as investigators continue to piece together what happened.