A man is recovering in hospital after being shot in the leg Thursday afternoon in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood.

The RCMP hasn't revealed many details about the attack, but said the people involved know each other and that it was "not a random incident."

Officers found the victim while responding to a call near the intersection of 139A Street and 108 Avenue at around 4:50 p.m.

Though initial reports suggested the man was in critical condition, the RCMP said he suffered a "non-life threatening" gunshot wound to his leg.

Authorities swarmed the scene on Thursday afternoon, scouring the area with numerous officers and at least one police dog. A stretch of 108 Avenue was closed to make way for their investigation, but reopened hours later.

Surrey RCMP said they are still gathering evidence, and asked anyone with information to reach out to the detachment or Crime Stoppers.