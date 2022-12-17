Surrey shooting sends 1 to hospital; RCMP warn of traffic disruptions

Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting that happened in the city Saturday afternoon.

In an email, Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman told CTV News officers were called to the area of 188 Street and 64 Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers "located signs of a shooting," Honeyman said.

Images from the scene show a black Jeep SUV with multiple bullet holes in its windshield, and a nearby intersection blocked to traffic by police tape.

Soon after they arrived at the initial scene, police received a report of a victim near 189 Street and Fraser Highway.

"The victim was located and has been transported to an area hospital for medical treatment," Honeyman said. "We currently have members at both locations and there will be traffic disruptions in the area for an unknown length of time."

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched three ambulances to the Fraser Highway scene and transported one patient in serious condition.

Surrey RCMP said the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information or dash cam video from the area where the shooting occurred should call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and cite file number 2022-191275, police said.