

CTV News Vancouver





One person is in critical condition after a shooting in north Surrey Thursday afternoon.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound.

The incident took place shortly before 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of 139A Street and 108 Avenue.

A large police presence could be seen in the area, with numerous officers and vehicles on the scene. At least one police dog was also present.

The investigation briefly closed 108 Avenue, but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.