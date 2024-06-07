Surrey shooting injures 1 man, police looking for suspect: RCMP

A shooting in Surrey injured one man Friday morning, leaving police looking for a suspect.

Surrey RCMP confirmed in an email to CTV News Vancouver that it was called about a shooting near 164 Street and 10 Avenue at 8:46 a.m.

The man is being treated on-scene by Emergency Health Services, police said, adding a "suspect fled the area in a truck." No details were provided on the severity of the man's injuries or any potential motive.

Not long after, police were called about a vehicle on fire on McMillan Road near 20 Avenue.

"At this time, there is a heavy police presence in these areas as officers are in the early stages of conducting the investigation," Mounties said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.