    Surrey shooting injures 1 man, police looking for suspect: RCMP

    Police investigate a car fire on McMillan Road near 20 Avenue on June 7, 2024. Police investigate a car fire on McMillan Road near 20 Avenue on June 7, 2024.
    A shooting in Surrey injured one man Friday morning, leaving police looking for a suspect.

    Surrey RCMP confirmed in an email to CTV News Vancouver that it was called about a shooting near 164 Street and 10 Avenue at 8:46 a.m.

    The man is being treated on-scene by Emergency Health Services, police said, adding a "suspect fled the area in a truck." No details were provided on the severity of the man's injuries or any potential motive.

    Not long after, police were called about a vehicle on fire on McMillan Road near 20 Avenue.

    "At this time, there is a heavy police presence in these areas as officers are in the early stages of conducting the investigation," Mounties said.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

     

    Correction

    An earlier version of this story indicated the victim was taken to hospital with injuries. RCMP later said the man was being treated on-scene by Emergency Health Services. 

